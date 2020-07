Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great opportunity!! 3 good sized bedrooms. 3 full bathrooms! Nice modern apartment wit hardwood floors throughout. Eat-in-kitchen has dishwasher. Private in-unit laundry. Central Air. Living area on First and Garden levels. and third. Newer windows. Gas Heat. Short walk to the Greenline E train at the Lechmere stop. Several bus lines just 1 block away. Close to Twin City Plaza with a Shaw's super market. Pets are negotiable. Available July 1st



Terms: One year lease