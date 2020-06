Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Just in Top Floor of Three family brand new listing, huge 3 bedroom apt in 3 family house living room and dining room, three spacious bedrooms, front and rear porch, updated kitchen great west Cambridge location just off Garden Street, hurry Avail Sept 1 will not last Pictures are of the exact unit available taken May 27, 2020 by the present teant video upon request hurry call Bill 617-803-9582



Terms: One year lease