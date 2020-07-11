All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8 Gladstone Street

8 Gladstone Street · (617) 913-4259
Location

8 Gladstone Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
1 Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in North Cambridge! Sept. 1st (or sooner)

Property Details:
- First floor apartment approx. 575 SF
- Quiet owner-occupied two-family house
- Prime location in North Cambridge near Alewife Brook Pkwy
- Apartment currently under renovation and will included:
# New Windows and flooring throughout
# Updated kitchen w/ new cabinets and granite countertops
# Gas stove and 3/4 size fridge
# Brand new bathroom with tile shower
- Baseboard heating, two zones, by gas
- Laundry in basement with some small extra storage
- Enjoy a quiet, shared back deck and use of yard (with notice)
- On-street parking is $25/year with permit

$2,000/month (no utilities included)
Available September 1st (or sooner)
Serious inquiries can tour the apartment prior to completion of renovations. See floor plan.

For more information, call/text or email:
James Riel
JR Associates | Residential Brokerage
james @ jrassociates.co

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8-gladstone-st-cambridge-ma-02140-usa-unit-1/a79d93d1-b22c-467f-8b47-887e6ab3285c

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Gladstone Street have any available units?
8 Gladstone Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Gladstone Street have?
Some of 8 Gladstone Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Gladstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 Gladstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Gladstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 Gladstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 8 Gladstone Street offer parking?
No, 8 Gladstone Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 Gladstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Gladstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Gladstone Street have a pool?
No, 8 Gladstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 Gladstone Street have accessible units?
No, 8 Gladstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Gladstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Gladstone Street has units with dishwashers.
