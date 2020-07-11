8 Gladstone Street

Amenities
1 Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in North Cambridge! Sept. 1st (or sooner)
Property Details:
- First floor apartment approx. 575 SF
- Quiet owner-occupied two-family house
- Prime location in North Cambridge near Alewife Brook Pkwy
- Apartment currently under renovation and will included:
# New Windows and flooring throughout
# Updated kitchen w/ new cabinets and granite countertops
# Gas stove and 3/4 size fridge
# Brand new bathroom with tile shower
- Baseboard heating, two zones, by gas
- Laundry in basement with some small extra storage
- Enjoy a quiet, shared back deck and use of yard (with notice)
- On-street parking is $25/year with permit
$2,000/month (no utilities included)
Available September 1st (or sooner)
Serious inquiries can tour the apartment prior to completion of renovations. See floor plan.
For more information, call/text or email:
James Riel
JR Associates | Residential Brokerage
james @ jrassociates.co
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8-gladstone-st-cambridge-ma-02140-usa-unit-1/a79d93d1-b22c-467f-8b47-887e6ab3285c
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5914934)