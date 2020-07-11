8 Gladstone Street

Amenities

1 Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in North Cambridge! Sept. 1st (or sooner)



Property Details:

- First floor apartment approx. 575 SF

- Quiet owner-occupied two-family house

- Prime location in North Cambridge near Alewife Brook Pkwy

- Apartment currently under renovation and will included:

# New Windows and flooring throughout

# Updated kitchen w/ new cabinets and granite countertops

# Gas stove and 3/4 size fridge

# Brand new bathroom with tile shower

- Baseboard heating, two zones, by gas

- Laundry in basement with some small extra storage

- Enjoy a quiet, shared back deck and use of yard (with notice)

- On-street parking is $25/year with permit



$2,000/month (no utilities included)

Available September 1st (or sooner)

Serious inquiries can tour the apartment prior to completion of renovations. See floor plan.



For more information, call/text or email:

James Riel

JR Associates | Residential Brokerage

james @ jrassociates.co



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8-gladstone-st-cambridge-ma-02140-usa-unit-1/a79d93d1-b22c-467f-8b47-887e6ab3285c



No Pets Allowed



