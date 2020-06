Amenities

Fantastic unit in great location steps to MIT and Central Square. Renovated in 2017: 1. New kitchen with new floor, contemporary custom cabinets, quartz countertop, big 10 inch sink, new stainless steel appliances including dish washer, microwave, and a 5 burner gas stove. Also a refrigerator is included. 2. New bathroom floor, vanity and toilet. 3. Refinish hardwood floor on living room and bedroom. 4. Private parking space 5. Walking distance to MIT and subway (Reference #172124)