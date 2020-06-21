55 Magazine St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Large updated sixth floor two bedroom updated unit in the convenient and desirable Kensington Chambers condominium. Hardwood floors, new windows, modern bath and kitchen. This is a top floor unit with fantastic city views in a pet friendly building with an elevator. There is laundry onsite and heat and hot water are included along with one offstreet parking space and one storage room in basement. Don't miss your chance to live in this top notch highly desired building. Kensington Chambers is a condominium community in the heart of Cambridgeport. Formerly an apartment building for over 100 years, the property converted to condominiums in 2008. The brick constructed, six story building reaches high above tree lined Magazine street and nearby Dana Park. The building is located in close proximity to vibrant Central Square and is convenient to Harvard University, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston University across the Charles River.



Terms: One year lease