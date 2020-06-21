All apartments in Cambridge
55 Magazine St.

55 Magazine Street · (617) 804-1227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Large updated sixth floor two bedroom updated unit in the convenient and desirable Kensington Chambers condominium. Hardwood floors, new windows, modern bath and kitchen. This is a top floor unit with fantastic city views in a pet friendly building with an elevator. There is laundry onsite and heat and hot water are included along with one offstreet parking space and one storage room in basement. Don't miss your chance to live in this top notch highly desired building. Kensington Chambers is a condominium community in the heart of Cambridgeport. Formerly an apartment building for over 100 years, the property converted to condominiums in 2008. The brick constructed, six story building reaches high above tree lined Magazine street and nearby Dana Park. The building is located in close proximity to vibrant Central Square and is convenient to Harvard University, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston University across the Charles River.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Magazine St. have any available units?
55 Magazine St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Magazine St. have?
Some of 55 Magazine St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Magazine St. currently offering any rent specials?
55 Magazine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Magazine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Magazine St. is pet friendly.
Does 55 Magazine St. offer parking?
Yes, 55 Magazine St. does offer parking.
Does 55 Magazine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Magazine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Magazine St. have a pool?
No, 55 Magazine St. does not have a pool.
Does 55 Magazine St. have accessible units?
No, 55 Magazine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Magazine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Magazine St. has units with dishwashers.
