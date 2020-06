Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This top floor unit enjoys a very tasteful modern renovation to the galley kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances, with an under-counter refrigerator. The bathroom is tastefully tiled and has a walk-in shower as well as a skylight. There is a living room, a generous bedroom, and a study. There is also a small deck off the kitchen.



Terms: One year lease