5 Plymouth Street - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 9/1. The perfect, sunny penthouse condo in Kendall Square with everything you can imagine... Prime location, in-unit laundry, massive private deck, central AC, fully renovated, extra storage, modern & open! High end stainless steel Bosch kitchen appliances equip a beautiful marble breakfast bar. 2 fully custom designed bathrooms with European marble countertops. 3 sides of unit have energy efficient windows to bring in sunlight all day long. Unit was gut renovated inside-out in 2010 and installed with new electrical, systems, kitchen, and baths. Beautiful thick crown moulding graces the ceiling of the wide open living room space. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Near Friendly Toast, CBC, Kendall Cinema and notable institutions like MIT, Biogen, Broad, Draper, and Google. 1 off-street parking space available for rent. 125 Sq FT private storage included. No pets, no smoking.