Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

5 Plymouth Street - 3

5 Plymouth Street · (617) 812-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Plymouth Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 9/1. The perfect, sunny penthouse condo in Kendall Square with everything you can imagine... Prime location, in-unit laundry, massive private deck, central AC, fully renovated, extra storage, modern & open! High end stainless steel Bosch kitchen appliances equip a beautiful marble breakfast bar. 2 fully custom designed bathrooms with European marble countertops. 3 sides of unit have energy efficient windows to bring in sunlight all day long. Unit was gut renovated inside-out in 2010 and installed with new electrical, systems, kitchen, and baths. Beautiful thick crown moulding graces the ceiling of the wide open living room space. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Near Friendly Toast, CBC, Kendall Cinema and notable institutions like MIT, Biogen, Broad, Draper, and Google. 1 off-street parking space available for rent. 125 Sq FT private storage included. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Plymouth Street - 3 have any available units?
5 Plymouth Street - 3 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Plymouth Street - 3 have?
Some of 5 Plymouth Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Plymouth Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Plymouth Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Plymouth Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5 Plymouth Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 5 Plymouth Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5 Plymouth Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 5 Plymouth Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Plymouth Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Plymouth Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 5 Plymouth Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5 Plymouth Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5 Plymouth Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Plymouth Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Plymouth Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
