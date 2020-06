Amenities

Charming three-bedroom townhouse renovated in 2017. 1200+ sq. ft. on three floors. Walk score 90! PETS NEGOTIABLE The left side of a two-family, it has an entirely new kitchen and bathroom, all new cabinets, granite counters, new stainless-steel appliances, new stacking, front-loading washer/dryer in the kitchen. Tenant pays gas for heat & cooking, electricity



Terms: One year lease