Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

38 Matignon Rd.

38 Matignon Road · (617) 201-5704
Location

38 Matignon Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 4bd/2ba (appx. 2,000 sq. ft.) available 9/1 for only $4,000/mo! Located 1 mile or less from the Alewife T Station, this North Cambridge neighborhood will delight any tenant with its great location and modern interior features. Renovated by the Landlord within the last 5 yrs, this unit features an updated kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, dishwasher, graciously sized pantry, gleaming hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, skylights, recessed lighting, plenty of storage space (cedar-lined closet), great natural sunlight,1 off-street parking space, in-unit w/d & shared yard access. Renovations also included newer insulated windows for better energy efficiency. Excellent access for Rte. 2, 16 & I93. Convenient location to Somerville, Arlington & Medford Centers as well as Matignon HS, Harvard, MIT, area hospitals & neighborhood restaurants, shopping & nightlife. Tenant to pay broker, first, last & security. Tenant pays utilities.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Matignon Rd. have any available units?
38 Matignon Rd. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Matignon Rd. have?
Some of 38 Matignon Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Matignon Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Matignon Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Matignon Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Matignon Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 38 Matignon Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 38 Matignon Rd. offers parking.
Does 38 Matignon Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Matignon Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Matignon Rd. have a pool?
No, 38 Matignon Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Matignon Rd. have accessible units?
No, 38 Matignon Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Matignon Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Matignon Rd. has units with dishwashers.
