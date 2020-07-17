38 Matignon Rd.

Amenities

Beautiful 4bd/2ba (appx. 2,000 sq. ft.) available 9/1 for only $4,000/mo! Located 1 mile or less from the Alewife T Station, this North Cambridge neighborhood will delight any tenant with its great location and modern interior features. Renovated by the Landlord within the last 5 yrs, this unit features an updated kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, dishwasher, graciously sized pantry, gleaming hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, skylights, recessed lighting, plenty of storage space (cedar-lined closet), great natural sunlight,1 off-street parking space, in-unit w/d & shared yard access. Renovations also included newer insulated windows for better energy efficiency. Excellent access for Rte. 2, 16 & I93. Convenient location to Somerville, Arlington & Medford Centers as well as Matignon HS, Harvard, MIT, area hospitals & neighborhood restaurants, shopping & nightlife. Tenant to pay broker, first, last & security. Tenant pays utilities.



Terms: One year lease