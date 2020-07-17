All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

354 Hurley St.

354 Hurley Street · (617) 755-9931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

354 Hurley Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This amazing one-of-a-kind single family two level home rental is available now. Renovated, large open layout concept, dining room, living room, spacious kitchen and two large bedrooms. Large private yard, FREE in-unit laundry, adjacent to park. Pets negotiable! 2+ off-street parking spots available! Tenant to pay 1 month broker fee split evenly between list and sale office. Close to many shops, restaurants and other local amenities in Kendall Sq with access to the Red Line and buses. A must see indeed!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Hurley St. have any available units?
354 Hurley St. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 354 Hurley St. currently offering any rent specials?
354 Hurley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Hurley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 354 Hurley St. is pet friendly.
Does 354 Hurley St. offer parking?
Yes, 354 Hurley St. offers parking.
Does 354 Hurley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Hurley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Hurley St. have a pool?
No, 354 Hurley St. does not have a pool.
Does 354 Hurley St. have accessible units?
No, 354 Hurley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Hurley St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Hurley St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 Hurley St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 Hurley St. does not have units with air conditioning.
