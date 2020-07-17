354 Hurley St.

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

This amazing one-of-a-kind single family two level home rental is available now. Renovated, large open layout concept, dining room, living room, spacious kitchen and two large bedrooms. Large private yard, FREE in-unit laundry, adjacent to park. Pets negotiable! 2+ off-street parking spots available! Tenant to pay 1 month broker fee split evenly between list and sale office. Close to many shops, restaurants and other local amenities in Kendall Sq with access to the Red Line and buses. A must see indeed!



Terms: One year lease