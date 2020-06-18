351 Harvard St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful SEPTEMBER 1 bedroom in Harvard Square. AMAZING natural light through a wall of windows! Located on the 300 block of Harvard Street in Cambridge in a location that cannot be beaten! Only a MAX 10-minute walk (half-mile) to Harvard Sq, just 6 minutes walking distance to Whole Foods and YMCA of Cambridge. The Red Line at Central Square and at Harvard Square 10 minutes walking distance away! The apartment features all new hardwood flooring, new windows, recessed lighting, modern kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertop, new stainless appliances including stainless steel dishwasher and disposal, sunny and open living room with a full window wall, and good sized bedroom with ample closet space, newer bathroom. Built-in AC in the living room! Heat and hot water included in the price. One Off-street parking spot included, and Zip Cars available on site! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease