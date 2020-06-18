All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

351 Harvard St.

351 Harvard Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful SEPTEMBER 1 bedroom in Harvard Square. AMAZING natural light through a wall of windows! Located on the 300 block of Harvard Street in Cambridge in a location that cannot be beaten! Only a MAX 10-minute walk (half-mile) to Harvard Sq, just 6 minutes walking distance to Whole Foods and YMCA of Cambridge. The Red Line at Central Square and at Harvard Square 10 minutes walking distance away! The apartment features all new hardwood flooring, new windows, recessed lighting, modern kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertop, new stainless appliances including stainless steel dishwasher and disposal, sunny and open living room with a full window wall, and good sized bedroom with ample closet space, newer bathroom. Built-in AC in the living room! Heat and hot water included in the price. One Off-street parking spot included, and Zip Cars available on site! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Harvard St. have any available units?
351 Harvard St. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Harvard St. have?
Some of 351 Harvard St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
351 Harvard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 351 Harvard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 351 Harvard St. offer parking?
Yes, 351 Harvard St. does offer parking.
Does 351 Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 351 Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 351 Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 351 Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Harvard St. has units with dishwashers.
