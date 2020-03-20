Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

334 Harvard Street Apt #k5, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Located on a tree-lined street near the heart of Harvard Square and only steps to Mass Ave and Central Square, this property offers convenient access to two Red Line stations, several bus lines, close proximity to high end retail & restaurants, and the best that Cambridge living has to offer. This elevator building includes lots of Art-deco charm, modern super sunny apartments with fully-applianced galley kitchen with dishwasher/disposal, laundry in building. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3567026 ]