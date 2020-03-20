All apartments in Cambridge
334 Harvard Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

334 Harvard Street

334 Harvard Street · (857) 204-6623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
334 Harvard Street Apt #k5, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Located on a tree-lined street near the heart of Harvard Square and only steps to Mass Ave and Central Square, this property offers convenient access to two Red Line stations, several bus lines, close proximity to high end retail & restaurants, and the best that Cambridge living has to offer. This elevator building includes lots of Art-deco charm, modern super sunny apartments with fully-applianced galley kitchen with dishwasher/disposal, laundry in building. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3567026 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Harvard Street have any available units?
334 Harvard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Harvard Street have?
Some of 334 Harvard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 Harvard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Harvard Street is pet friendly.
Does 334 Harvard Street offer parking?
No, 334 Harvard Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 334 Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 334 Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Harvard Street has units with dishwashers.
