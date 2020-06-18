329 Harvard St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Modern apartment in a Mid-Cambridge location that is a short distance to Harvard Square, restaurants, and the T. This apartment is in a mid-rise, elevator building that is in wonderful condition. It has a modern kitchen (dishwasher, disposal, microwave), wood floors, air conditioning, a dining area, and a modern bathroom. There is an attractive laundry room in the basement, extra storage, and one assigned parking spot. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. No Smoking!



Terms: One year lease