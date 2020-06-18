All apartments in Cambridge
329 Harvard St.

329 Harvard Street · (781) 799-3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

329 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Modern apartment in a Mid-Cambridge location that is a short distance to Harvard Square, restaurants, and the T. This apartment is in a mid-rise, elevator building that is in wonderful condition. It has a modern kitchen (dishwasher, disposal, microwave), wood floors, air conditioning, a dining area, and a modern bathroom. There is an attractive laundry room in the basement, extra storage, and one assigned parking spot. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. No Smoking!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Harvard St. have any available units?
329 Harvard St. has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Harvard St. have?
Some of 329 Harvard St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
329 Harvard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 329 Harvard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 329 Harvard St. offer parking?
Yes, 329 Harvard St. does offer parking.
Does 329 Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 329 Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 329 Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 329 Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Harvard St. has units with dishwashers.
