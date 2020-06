Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic, cozy 4 bed 2 bath available for September 1st. This apartment was renovated a few years back and it's still in great shape. Enjoy tons of light throughout, top floor unit with super tall ceilings and skylights. The kitchen/living area is open concept. Two full baths! Enjoy some outside space with your own back porch. Access to the backyard is also open for those warm summer months. Laundry in the basement. Easy stroll to T and HBS!



Terms: One year lease