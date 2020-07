Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in an unbeatable location 5-minute walk to Harvard Square and 10-minute walk to Central Square. Spacious living room includes a fireplace up against gorgeous exposed-brick wall. Large modern kitchen opens up to a back patio. Plenty of sunlight and hardwood floors throughout. Heat & hot water included, and laundry available in building! Small, quiet dogs or cats OK.