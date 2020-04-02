All apartments in Cambridge
29 Ware St.

29 Ware Street · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Ware Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
coffee bar
bike storage
internet access
furnished
Fully furnished studio in an all Post Doc house in Harvard Square. All utilities included. High-speed internet included. You just have to pay your rent, nothing else! Private bathroom and kitchen. Laundry on site. Bike storage. No pets. 1-2 min. walk to Harvard Yard, the Harvard Fogg and Sackler Art Museums, and most Harvard Campus area schools, labs, institutes and libraries are within 2-4 min. walk from the house. Coffee shop and market are directly next door. The redline is a 4 min. walk through Harvard Yard in Harvard Sq. The Longwood M2 and the Harvard-MIT #1 and the Harvard-MIT/Kendall #68 shuttle buses stop within 1 min. walk from the house. Lively, good, safe, and nice Harvard campus area. This is a non-smoker house.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Ware St. have any available units?
29 Ware St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Ware St. have?
Some of 29 Ware St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Ware St. currently offering any rent specials?
29 Ware St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Ware St. pet-friendly?
No, 29 Ware St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 29 Ware St. offer parking?
No, 29 Ware St. does not offer parking.
Does 29 Ware St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Ware St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Ware St. have a pool?
No, 29 Ware St. does not have a pool.
Does 29 Ware St. have accessible units?
No, 29 Ware St. does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Ware St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Ware St. does not have units with dishwashers.
