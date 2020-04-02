29 Ware St.

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included coffee bar bike storage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Fully furnished studio in an all Post Doc house in Harvard Square. All utilities included. High-speed internet included. You just have to pay your rent, nothing else! Private bathroom and kitchen. Laundry on site. Bike storage. No pets. 1-2 min. walk to Harvard Yard, the Harvard Fogg and Sackler Art Museums, and most Harvard Campus area schools, labs, institutes and libraries are within 2-4 min. walk from the house. Coffee shop and market are directly next door. The redline is a 4 min. walk through Harvard Yard in Harvard Sq. The Longwood M2 and the Harvard-MIT #1 and the Harvard-MIT/Kendall #68 shuttle buses stop within 1 min. walk from the house. Lively, good, safe, and nice Harvard campus area. This is a non-smoker house.



Terms: One year lease