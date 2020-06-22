All apartments in Cambridge
273 Putnam Ave

273 Putnam Avenue · (508) 361-9355
Location

273 Putnam Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in Riverside area of Cambridge. Large Bright one bedroom with a large loft plus one parking space and has Central Air. Walk to Harvard Sq, Central Sq and Harvard Business School. Just a block away from Charles River! This spacious apartment is located right above Alive and Kicking restaurant. It has One-off street parking space and a great deck to enjoy a cookout. Open floor plan with living room, dining area and kitchen overlooking the backyard. Extra storage. The full bath is off the kitchen. Close to all the amenities Cambridge has to offer. Income, credit and reference checks required. RENT includes Heat, Hot Water, Electric and 1 parking space. Brokerage Fee - see disclosure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Putnam Ave have any available units?
273 Putnam Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 Putnam Ave have?
Some of 273 Putnam Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Putnam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
273 Putnam Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Putnam Ave pet-friendly?
No, 273 Putnam Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 273 Putnam Ave offer parking?
Yes, 273 Putnam Ave offers parking.
Does 273 Putnam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Putnam Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Putnam Ave have a pool?
No, 273 Putnam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 273 Putnam Ave have accessible units?
No, 273 Putnam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Putnam Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Putnam Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
