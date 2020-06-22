273 Putnam Ave

Amenities

Great location in Riverside area of Cambridge. Large Bright one bedroom with a large loft plus one parking space and has Central Air. Walk to Harvard Sq, Central Sq and Harvard Business School. Just a block away from Charles River! This spacious apartment is located right above Alive and Kicking restaurant. It has One-off street parking space and a great deck to enjoy a cookout. Open floor plan with living room, dining area and kitchen overlooking the backyard. Extra storage. The full bath is off the kitchen. Close to all the amenities Cambridge has to offer. Income, credit and reference checks required. RENT includes Heat, Hot Water, Electric and 1 parking space. Brokerage Fee - see disclosure.