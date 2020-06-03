26 Highland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the 1st floor. This is a large apartment in a beautiful, newly restored 1895 Queen Anne Victorian home. Spacious layout with massive open living as well as a dining area. The apartment has tall ceilings, beautiful woodwork, decorative fireplaces, and is in excellent condition. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, full size gas range, and a dishwasher. Hardwood throughout and there is washer and dryer in the basement. Located in Mid-Cambridge. Walk to either Central Square or Harvard Square with ease. (Reference #130382)