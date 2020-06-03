All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:45 AM

26 Highland Ave

26 Highland Avenue · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Highland Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the 1st floor. This is a large apartment in a beautiful, newly restored 1895 Queen Anne Victorian home. Spacious layout with massive open living as well as a dining area. The apartment has tall ceilings, beautiful woodwork, decorative fireplaces, and is in excellent condition. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, full size gas range, and a dishwasher. Hardwood throughout and there is washer and dryer in the basement. Located in Mid-Cambridge. Walk to either Central Square or Harvard Square with ease. (Reference #130382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Highland Ave have any available units?
26 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Highland Ave have?
Some of 26 Highland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26 Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 26 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 26 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 26 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Highland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 26 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 26 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
