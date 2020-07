Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Large sunny 1 bedroom plus office. Massive living room with skylight. Modern eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and counter top. Large master bedroom with Juliet balcony. Smaller room can be used as 2nd bedroom or office. Laundry in unit. Modern bathroom. Shared roof deck with city views. Close to Kendall sq., Harvard sq, central sq. Great location near super markets, restaurants and city living! Available July 1st.