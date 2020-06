Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Hurry Just in Second floor Townhouse one bed plus office, great location in Mid Cambridge easy 10 min walk to Central T, Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, and get this Private roofdeck, Nice sized bedroom and living room with wood stove pictures are of the actual unit taken a few years ago laundry in building Will NOT LAST avail Sept 1 Call Bill 617-803-9582



Terms: One year lease