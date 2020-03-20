24 Hardwick St.

Amenities

Available August 1st! **Video Walk Through! Renovated 4 Bed/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Laundry, Yard, MIT, Kendall, Beautiful 1st floor 4 bed/2 bath unit in a multifamily house on the quiet side st in Cambridge, Short distance to M.I.T and Kendall Sq. Renovated unit feature refinished Hardwood floors throughout, Living room, Eat-in-Kitchen with new S/S appliances, Dishwasher, Gas Stove. 4 Good sized bedrooms with closets, living room, and 2 brand new bathrooms. Coin-op Laundry and Storage in the basement. To top it off, it also has nice share yard for Summer BBQ's! Perfect for Grad students or young working profession! Video Walk Through: Part 1, https://youtu.be/KlPkhv0mdXc Part 2, https://youtu.be/xm6am63hgcI



Terms: One year lease