All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 24 Hardwick St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
24 Hardwick St.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

24 Hardwick St.

24 Hardwick Street · (617) 818-5657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 Hardwick Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Available August 1st! **Video Walk Through! Renovated 4 Bed/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Laundry, Yard, MIT, Kendall, Beautiful 1st floor 4 bed/2 bath unit in a multifamily house on the quiet side st in Cambridge, Short distance to M.I.T and Kendall Sq. Renovated unit feature refinished Hardwood floors throughout, Living room, Eat-in-Kitchen with new S/S appliances, Dishwasher, Gas Stove. 4 Good sized bedrooms with closets, living room, and 2 brand new bathrooms. Coin-op Laundry and Storage in the basement. To top it off, it also has nice share yard for Summer BBQ's! Perfect for Grad students or young working profession! Video Walk Through: Part 1, https://youtu.be/KlPkhv0mdXc Part 2, https://youtu.be/xm6am63hgcI

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Hardwick St. have any available units?
24 Hardwick St. has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Hardwick St. have?
Some of 24 Hardwick St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Hardwick St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Hardwick St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Hardwick St. pet-friendly?
No, 24 Hardwick St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 24 Hardwick St. offer parking?
No, 24 Hardwick St. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Hardwick St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Hardwick St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Hardwick St. have a pool?
No, 24 Hardwick St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Hardwick St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Hardwick St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Hardwick St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Hardwick St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24 Hardwick St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave
Cambridge, MA 02141
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity