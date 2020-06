Amenities

VIEW PLUS WALK SCORE 97! This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is conveniently located between Davis and Porter Squares. Wood floors, laundry in building, and check out that amazing view of downtown Boston from a spacious 9th (top) floor balcony large enough for outdoor dining. You'll enjoy all of the nearby shops and award winning restaurants almost at your doorstep. A quick walk to the Davis T offers convenient access to public transportation. Private storage and locked bike area! Ride your bike down the bike path. Well maintained and professionally managed elevator building guarantees an easy and enjoyable lifestyle. Walk to the Red Line T @ Davis Sq or hop on the #77 just downstairs for quick ride into Harvard Square. Easy access to Rt 2, Rt 16 and I-93. Garage parking for one car available for $200 per month.



Terms: One year lease