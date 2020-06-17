227 Concord Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking new construction

New Construction just outside of Harvard Square! Be the first to live in this open and modern town home. The wide plank hard wood flooring is simply gorgeous! Other features include high ceilings, in unit laundry, private parking, beautiful bathroom tiles and a stunning master bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling. Enjoy the outdoors on the private, spacious deck accessed directly from the unit. Entertain in the open living-dining space or watch the snow fall this winter from the window wall in the living room. Conveniently located to Huron Village, Porter and Harvard Squares, one is close to great stores, restaurants and coffee shops. Accessing major roadways is a snap and public transportation is nearby.