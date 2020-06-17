All apartments in Cambridge
227 Concord Avenue

227 Concord Avenue · (617) 901-9518
Location

227 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
new construction
New Construction just outside of Harvard Square! Be the first to live in this open and modern town home. The wide plank hard wood flooring is simply gorgeous! Other features include high ceilings, in unit laundry, private parking, beautiful bathroom tiles and a stunning master bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling. Enjoy the outdoors on the private, spacious deck accessed directly from the unit. Entertain in the open living-dining space or watch the snow fall this winter from the window wall in the living room. Conveniently located to Huron Village, Porter and Harvard Squares, one is close to great stores, restaurants and coffee shops. Accessing major roadways is a snap and public transportation is nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Concord Avenue have any available units?
227 Concord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Concord Avenue have?
Some of 227 Concord Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Concord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 Concord Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Concord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 227 Concord Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 227 Concord Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 227 Concord Avenue does offer parking.
Does 227 Concord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Concord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Concord Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 Concord Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 Concord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 Concord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Concord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Concord Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
