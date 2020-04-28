All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway

225 Monsignor O'brien Highway · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
East Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

225 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Incredible modern pet-friendly apartment located at the core of Cambridge and Boston. Live in absolute luxury and style within walking distance to some of the city's greatest attractions. Here you will have direct access to Routes 90 and 93. You'll be a short walk away from the MBTA Green Line, making all of the historic city easily within reach. Additionally, you can take a quick stroll to Northpoint Park, Kendall Square, a bevy of shops, restaurants, and so much more! Apartment amenities include an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances; Tiered 7-9 foot ceilings; Washer/dryer in unit; large, walk-in closets. Building conveniences include garage parking; a 24-hour concierge; a state-of-the-art fitness center and private yoga room to stay in premium shape; a bicycle repair shop, and much more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway have any available units?
225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway have?
Some of 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway currently offering any rent specials?
225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway is pet friendly.
Does 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway offer parking?
Yes, 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway does offer parking.
Does 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway have a pool?
No, 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway does not have a pool.
Does 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway have accessible units?
No, 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity