225 Monsignor O'Brien Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym parking garage yoga

Incredible modern pet-friendly apartment located at the core of Cambridge and Boston. Live in absolute luxury and style within walking distance to some of the city's greatest attractions. Here you will have direct access to Routes 90 and 93. You'll be a short walk away from the MBTA Green Line, making all of the historic city easily within reach. Additionally, you can take a quick stroll to Northpoint Park, Kendall Square, a bevy of shops, restaurants, and so much more! Apartment amenities include an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances; Tiered 7-9 foot ceilings; Washer/dryer in unit; large, walk-in closets. Building conveniences include garage parking; a 24-hour concierge; a state-of-the-art fitness center and private yoga room to stay in premium shape; a bicycle repair shop, and much more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.