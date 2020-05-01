All apartments in Cambridge
Cambridge, MA
2218 Massachusetts Ave.
2218 Massachusetts Ave.

2218 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 756-5195
Location

2218 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Operated as both a Short-term Inn and a Long-Term Furnished apartment house, the Cambridge Inn House has been sought out by a happy and healthy stream of national and international residents for nearly 20 years. There are 4 general houses in this Inn Complex, comprised of either Victorian-style suites or Contemporary-style suites, connected by a well-landscaped courtyard, and facing out onto Massachusetts Avenue, conveniently located between Porter and Davis Square. Community Amenities include: * Well-Styled, Fully Furnished Victorian or Contemporary Suites * All units have Private Baths * Select Units have Private Balconies * Select Units have Working Gas Fireplaces * Air Conditioning * Pet Free Environment * Smoke Free Environment * Contact us With Your Questions * Continental Breakfast * Parking Included (limited, first come first serve basis) * Wi-Fi, Cable TV Included * Walk to Public Transportation Rates Are Seasonable and Subject To Change Prices Shown are the Monthly Rate Rentals by the Week the Available Broker Fee Structure Leasing Fees NOT Included in Price Leasing Fee is 1 Month for 4 Months or Longer and is Pro-rated for Shorter Lease Lengths

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
2218 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 2218 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 2218 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Massachusetts Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2218 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 2218 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2218 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
