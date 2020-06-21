All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:15 PM

21 Oakland

21 Oakland Street · (617) 506-9868
Location

21 Oakland Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 7/1- Beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom (~1090 sq ft) with in unit laundry and back porch for $4,000/mo in amazing location, around the corner from Inman Sq and walking distance to Central Square, Whole Foods, restaurants, and public transportation! Everything has been renovated in this apartment: two full bathrooms, modern kitchen, new hardwood floors, central heat, etc. Flexible layout where living room can be used as 4th bedroom. Rent Includes: Water, Snow Removal *Tenant pays utilities. No Pets. Broker Fee. Features: Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, New/Renovated Kitchen, Microwave, Dishwasher, 2 Newly Renovated Bathrooms, Back Porch, Plenty of Natural Light Transportation: - Red Line: Central Square - Bus Routes: 69, 85, CT2

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Oakland have any available units?
21 Oakland has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Oakland have?
Some of 21 Oakland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Oakland currently offering any rent specials?
21 Oakland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Oakland pet-friendly?
No, 21 Oakland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 21 Oakland offer parking?
No, 21 Oakland does not offer parking.
Does 21 Oakland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Oakland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Oakland have a pool?
No, 21 Oakland does not have a pool.
Does 21 Oakland have accessible units?
No, 21 Oakland does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Oakland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Oakland has units with dishwashers.
