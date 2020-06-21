21 Oakland

Amenities

Available 7/1- Beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom (~1090 sq ft) with in unit laundry and back porch for $4,000/mo in amazing location, around the corner from Inman Sq and walking distance to Central Square, Whole Foods, restaurants, and public transportation! Everything has been renovated in this apartment: two full bathrooms, modern kitchen, new hardwood floors, central heat, etc. Flexible layout where living room can be used as 4th bedroom. Rent Includes: Water, Snow Removal *Tenant pays utilities. No Pets. Broker Fee. Features: Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, New/Renovated Kitchen, Microwave, Dishwasher, 2 Newly Renovated Bathrooms, Back Porch, Plenty of Natural Light Transportation: - Red Line: Central Square - Bus Routes: 69, 85, CT2



Terms: One year lease