20 Concord Ave.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

*Video Tour Available* Charming Fully Furnished Harvard Square 1 bed/1 bath condominium. Hardwood floors flow throughout the entire living area and bedroom. Enjoy a renovated granite and stainless kitchen, as well as a renovated bathroom. Common laundry is available in the basement. Access to ample bike storage outside completes this unit. Heat and Hot Water are both included in rent. Located moments from Harvard Square and the law school, enjoy all of the fabulous shopping and restaurants this area has to offer. Close proximity to the Charles River, as well as easy access to the Mass Pike/93. This unit is available fully furnished for a 6/1 move in date. Photos show all furnishings included, other items shown in the video tour belong to the current tenants.



Terms: One year lease