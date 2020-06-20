All apartments in Cambridge
20 Concord Ave.

20 Concord Avenue · (617) 947-0058
Location

20 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
*Video Tour Available* Charming Fully Furnished Harvard Square 1 bed/1 bath condominium. Hardwood floors flow throughout the entire living area and bedroom. Enjoy a renovated granite and stainless kitchen, as well as a renovated bathroom. Common laundry is available in the basement. Access to ample bike storage outside completes this unit. Heat and Hot Water are both included in rent. Located moments from Harvard Square and the law school, enjoy all of the fabulous shopping and restaurants this area has to offer. Close proximity to the Charles River, as well as easy access to the Mass Pike/93. This unit is available fully furnished for a 6/1 move in date. Photos show all furnishings included, other items shown in the video tour belong to the current tenants.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Concord Ave. have any available units?
20 Concord Ave. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Concord Ave. have?
Some of 20 Concord Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Concord Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Concord Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Concord Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Concord Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 20 Concord Ave. offer parking?
No, 20 Concord Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 20 Concord Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Concord Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Concord Ave. have a pool?
No, 20 Concord Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Concord Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20 Concord Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Concord Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Concord Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
