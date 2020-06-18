2 Market Street

Amenities

NO FEE! Stunning townhouse comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The private master suite offers a walk in closet, en-suite bath with double vanity, and glass enclosed shower. Outside the bedroom offers a spacious landing with direct access to sprawling deck. Features include Jenn Air kitchen appliances, abundant white cabinetry, induction cooking, quartz counters, marble baths, in-unit washer & dryer, oak wood floors, customized closets, NEST thermostats / video doorbell, & high efficiency HVAC. Two complementary guest bedrooms (queen size and nursery / study size). A truly innovative design & contemporary exterior. Steps from the award winning Kendall Square community of world-class offices, laboratories, restaurants, and retail shopping linked together by 2.5 acres of lush, landscaped open space. Minutes from the Red Line, Longfellow Bridge, & MGH. Garage parking is available for an additional $350 per month.