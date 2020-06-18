All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:03 PM

2 Market Street

2 Market Street · (508) 612-6217
Location

2 Market Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

Amenities

NO FEE! Stunning townhouse comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The private master suite offers a walk in closet, en-suite bath with double vanity, and glass enclosed shower. Outside the bedroom offers a spacious landing with direct access to sprawling deck. Features include Jenn Air kitchen appliances, abundant white cabinetry, induction cooking, quartz counters, marble baths, in-unit washer & dryer, oak wood floors, customized closets, NEST thermostats / video doorbell, & high efficiency HVAC. Two complementary guest bedrooms (queen size and nursery / study size). A truly innovative design & contemporary exterior. Steps from the award winning Kendall Square community of world-class offices, laboratories, restaurants, and retail shopping linked together by 2.5 acres of lush, landscaped open space. Minutes from the Red Line, Longfellow Bridge, & MGH. Garage parking is available for an additional $350 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Market Street have any available units?
2 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Market Street have?
Some of 2 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 2 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Market Street does offer parking.
Does 2 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Market Street have a pool?
No, 2 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
