170 Gore St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:15 AM

170 Gore St.

170 Gore Street · (617) 992-0986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the Pavilion! 2bd Floor BRIGHT Unit Ceiling to Floor Windows!! Pool, Gym, Garage! This gorgeous 1+ bed unit features Beautiful Hard Wood Floors, Dishwasher, and Laundry in UNIT. Nice Views with Floor to Ceiling Windows. Easy walking distance to Green Line (Lechmere) or the Red Line (MIT/Kendall Square) stops, located in a professionally managed 114 unit condo building with an on-site supervisor. It has one indoor parking space, access to the outdoor pool, roof deck, and exercise room. Across the street from shopping/groceries, you could not find a more convenient location. This is an awesome location!! Groceries, Clothing/Department Store, Coffee Shop, Other Shops, and Restaurants right at your Door!! Walk/Bus to Green Line Train Station. Quick access to Cambridge, Downtown and Union Square Somerville!! $200 move-in fee required by the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Gore St. have any available units?
170 Gore St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Gore St. have?
Some of 170 Gore St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Gore St. currently offering any rent specials?
170 Gore St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Gore St. pet-friendly?
No, 170 Gore St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 170 Gore St. offer parking?
Yes, 170 Gore St. does offer parking.
Does 170 Gore St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Gore St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Gore St. have a pool?
Yes, 170 Gore St. has a pool.
Does 170 Gore St. have accessible units?
No, 170 Gore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Gore St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Gore St. has units with dishwashers.
