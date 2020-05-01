170 Gore St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool garage

Welcome to the Pavilion! 2bd Floor BRIGHT Unit Ceiling to Floor Windows!! Pool, Gym, Garage! This gorgeous 1+ bed unit features Beautiful Hard Wood Floors, Dishwasher, and Laundry in UNIT. Nice Views with Floor to Ceiling Windows. Easy walking distance to Green Line (Lechmere) or the Red Line (MIT/Kendall Square) stops, located in a professionally managed 114 unit condo building with an on-site supervisor. It has one indoor parking space, access to the outdoor pool, roof deck, and exercise room. Across the street from shopping/groceries, you could not find a more convenient location. This is an awesome location!! Groceries, Clothing/Department Store, Coffee Shop, Other Shops, and Restaurants right at your Door!! Walk/Bus to Green Line Train Station. Quick access to Cambridge, Downtown and Union Square Somerville!! $200 move-in fee required by the building.