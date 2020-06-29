154 Magazine St.

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

The unit is conveniently located near Central Station. Walk in to an inviting living room, with lots of light. 2 Large Bedrooms, allowing for ample enjoyment! Lots of light in both room. Very spacious unit on a quiet street in desirable Cambridgeport community. Professionally managed building close to the Charles River, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and walking distance to Central Square Red Line. Coin-op laundry in building. Buses available to Longwood Medical Area and Central Square!



Terms: One year lease