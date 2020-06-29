All apartments in Cambridge
154 Magazine St.

154 Magazine Street · (617) 755-9931
Location

154 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The unit is conveniently located near Central Station. Walk in to an inviting living room, with lots of light. 2 Large Bedrooms, allowing for ample enjoyment! Lots of light in both room. Very spacious unit on a quiet street in desirable Cambridgeport community. Professionally managed building close to the Charles River, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and walking distance to Central Square Red Line. Coin-op laundry in building. Buses available to Longwood Medical Area and Central Square!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Magazine St. have any available units?
154 Magazine St. has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 154 Magazine St. currently offering any rent specials?
154 Magazine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Magazine St. pet-friendly?
No, 154 Magazine St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 154 Magazine St. offer parking?
No, 154 Magazine St. does not offer parking.
Does 154 Magazine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Magazine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Magazine St. have a pool?
No, 154 Magazine St. does not have a pool.
Does 154 Magazine St. have accessible units?
No, 154 Magazine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Magazine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Magazine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Magazine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Magazine St. does not have units with air conditioning.
