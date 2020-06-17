14 Shepard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Easy to show in person after May 21st, in the meantime Video availables on request. Gracious and impeccable large one bedroom located in the charming neighborhood9 of Cambridge. Welcoming foyer opens and greets you upon entering the front door. Unit has direct entry from the street. Recently done over, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bath, refinished oak floors. Unit features large living room and bedroom. Amazing backyard with common cobble stone patio. Heat is included.