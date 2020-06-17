All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

14 Shepard

14 Shepard Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Shepard Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Easy to show in person after May 21st, in the meantime Video availables on request. Gracious and impeccable large one bedroom located in the charming neighborhood9 of Cambridge. Welcoming foyer opens and greets you upon entering the front door. Unit has direct entry from the street. Recently done over, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bath, refinished oak floors. Unit features large living room and bedroom. Amazing backyard with common cobble stone patio. Heat is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Shepard have any available units?
14 Shepard has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Shepard have?
Some of 14 Shepard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Shepard currently offering any rent specials?
14 Shepard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Shepard pet-friendly?
No, 14 Shepard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 14 Shepard offer parking?
No, 14 Shepard does not offer parking.
Does 14 Shepard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Shepard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Shepard have a pool?
No, 14 Shepard does not have a pool.
Does 14 Shepard have accessible units?
No, 14 Shepard does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Shepard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Shepard has units with dishwashers.
