Settle into this Freshly Remodeled Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Unit with New Kitchens and Baths. ***Virtual Tour Available*** - Can be Furnished or Unfurnished (same price) - Fresh Paint throughout - This Spacious Unit has 4 Bed + (Approx 1250 sq ft) - 4 Well-Sized Bedrooms, Living room and Kitchen - 2 Newer Bathrooms. - Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout with Ceramic Tiled Kitchen and Bathrooms - Private Storage Room in the Basement - Coin-Op Laundry in the Basement - Parking for 2-3 cars (Non-Tandem)



Terms: One year lease