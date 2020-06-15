All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 1228 Cambridge St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
1228 Cambridge St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1228 Cambridge St.

1228 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1228 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Spacious Classy Inman/Central Square Condo. Available July 1st! Very open floor plan with beautiful original wide plank hardwood floors, and one whole wall of the condo artistic exposed brick. Multiple Layout use space! Be creative and cozy in your new rental this Year. You can have a Large Eat-in Kitchen as well as a Formal (or Informal) Dining Room and a separate Living Room. Or opt for Closing the French doors to the Living room/Front Bedroom area and have a very Large Master Suite, Living room, Eat-in Kitchen & second Large Bedroom. Central Heat and Hot Water Included. Stone countertop, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and "hidden" washer/dryer in the Kitchen. Small Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Great closets one is a California Closet. Great common courtyard in the Association to use! ONLY a 10-13 Minute walk to the Central Sq. RED LINE ! Or 10 Minute Bus Harvard Sq Station, 17-19 Minute walk/ 13 Minute bus ride to Kendall Square Red Line.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Cambridge St. have any available units?
1228 Cambridge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Cambridge St. have?
Some of 1228 Cambridge St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Cambridge St. currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Cambridge St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Cambridge St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Cambridge St. is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Cambridge St. offer parking?
No, 1228 Cambridge St. does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Cambridge St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Cambridge St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Cambridge St. have a pool?
No, 1228 Cambridge St. does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Cambridge St. have accessible units?
No, 1228 Cambridge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Cambridge St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Cambridge St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Zinc
22 Water St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College