1228 Cambridge St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Spacious Classy Inman/Central Square Condo. Available July 1st! Very open floor plan with beautiful original wide plank hardwood floors, and one whole wall of the condo artistic exposed brick. Multiple Layout use space! Be creative and cozy in your new rental this Year. You can have a Large Eat-in Kitchen as well as a Formal (or Informal) Dining Room and a separate Living Room. Or opt for Closing the French doors to the Living room/Front Bedroom area and have a very Large Master Suite, Living room, Eat-in Kitchen & second Large Bedroom. Central Heat and Hot Water Included. Stone countertop, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and "hidden" washer/dryer in the Kitchen. Small Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Great closets one is a California Closet. Great common courtyard in the Association to use! ONLY a 10-13 Minute walk to the Central Sq. RED LINE ! Or 10 Minute Bus Harvard Sq Station, 17-19 Minute walk/ 13 Minute bus ride to Kendall Square Red Line.



Terms: One year lease