Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Cozy 2BR steps from Inman Square and a short walk to the T. The unit features hardwood floors throughout plenty of sunlight a small eat-in kitchen and full bath with newly installed tile flooring. The rent includes primary heat and hot water. There is Coin-op laundry on site. Starry Internet now available fastest service in the city!. No dogs.