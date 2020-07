Amenities

dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking

2 Bed/ 1 bath on the 9th floor in a high rise building right in the Harvard Square. Large living room with a galley kitchen. Large bedrooms with large closets. Coin-op laundry on each floor as the trash and recycle room. Off street parking available for rent for $200. Available Aug 1st, 2020. Move-in cost: First, Last, Security Deposit and Broker's fee. Close to Harvard Business School, Harvard Law School and Kennedy School.



Terms: One year lease