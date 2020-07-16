11 Holly Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fall in love with this 1200 square foot two bedroom, one bath apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and gorgeous dark wood trim give this home charm and elegance. Spacious eat-in kitchen expertly updated with marble counter-tops, high end stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes. Off of the kitchen, you'll find a massive walk-in pantry with stackable washer and dryer and additional coat closet. Formal dining room and living feature plenty of windows allowing for ample natural light. Two queen sized bedrooms. Gorgeous bathroom with marble flooring and modern vanity and medicine cabinet. Private, covered back porch with gorgeous views. Multiple closets throughout the apartment. Newer gas heating system. Located between Harvard Sq. and Porter Sq. on a charming tree lined street with easy access to area amenities. Available August first- first, last, security, and broker fee due at signing. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



Terms: One year lease