Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

11 Holly Ave.

11 Holly Avenue · (443) 430-7813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Holly Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fall in love with this 1200 square foot two bedroom, one bath apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and gorgeous dark wood trim give this home charm and elegance. Spacious eat-in kitchen expertly updated with marble counter-tops, high end stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes. Off of the kitchen, you'll find a massive walk-in pantry with stackable washer and dryer and additional coat closet. Formal dining room and living feature plenty of windows allowing for ample natural light. Two queen sized bedrooms. Gorgeous bathroom with marble flooring and modern vanity and medicine cabinet. Private, covered back porch with gorgeous views. Multiple closets throughout the apartment. Newer gas heating system. Located between Harvard Sq. and Porter Sq. on a charming tree lined street with easy access to area amenities. Available August first- first, last, security, and broker fee due at signing. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Holly Ave. have any available units?
11 Holly Ave. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Holly Ave. have?
Some of 11 Holly Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Holly Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Holly Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Holly Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 11 Holly Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 11 Holly Ave. offer parking?
No, 11 Holly Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Holly Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Holly Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Holly Ave. have a pool?
No, 11 Holly Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Holly Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11 Holly Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Holly Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Holly Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
