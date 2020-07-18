All apartments in Cambridge
1000 Memorial Dr.

1000 Memorial Drive · (617) 500-1282
Location

1000 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have any available units?
1000 Memorial Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Memorial Dr. have?
Some of 1000 Memorial Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Memorial Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Memorial Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Memorial Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Memorial Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. offer parking?
No, 1000 Memorial Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Memorial Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have a pool?
No, 1000 Memorial Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1000 Memorial Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Memorial Dr. has units with dishwashers.

