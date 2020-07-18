Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like
1000 Memorial Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
1000 Memorial Dr.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:38 PM
Find Out More
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1000 Memorial Dr.
1000 Memorial Drive
·
(617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
West Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1000 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have any available units?
1000 Memorial Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1000 Memorial Dr. have?
Some of 1000 Memorial Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1000 Memorial Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Memorial Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Memorial Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Memorial Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. offer parking?
No, 1000 Memorial Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Memorial Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have a pool?
No, 1000 Memorial Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1000 Memorial Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Memorial Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Memorial Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square
Cambridge, MA 02138
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl
Cambridge, MA 02142
Similar Pages
Cambridge 1 Bedrooms
Cambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with Parking
Cambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments
Rockingham County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Medford, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Revere, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Marlborough, MA
Lawrence, MA
Arlington, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Cambridge
East Cambridge
Cambridgeport
Neighborhood Nine
Mid Cambridge
Riverside
West Cambridge
Aggasiz Harvard University
Apartments Near Colleges
Hult International Business School
Harvard University
Lesley University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College