85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4

Amenities

Sunny and spacious one bedroom on the second-floor level, located on a well-maintained condominium complex and only 7 minutes walk to Brookline Hill on the D line, near Jamaica Pond, Medical area, and Brookline Village. Unit features hardwood floors thought out, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances,? tiled bath with pedestal sink, large Ikea closets, high ceilings, heat and hot water included in the rent, and one parking space. Coin-Operated laundry in complex. Tenants to pay a full month's broker's rental fee.