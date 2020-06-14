All apartments in Brookline
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:29 AM

85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4

85 Chestnut St · (617) 418-5280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Chestnut St, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny and spacious one bedroom on the second-floor level, located on a well-maintained condominium complex and only 7 minutes walk to Brookline Hill on the D line, near Jamaica Pond, Medical area, and Brookline Village. Unit features hardwood floors thought out, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances,? tiled bath with pedestal sink, large Ikea closets, high ceilings, heat and hot water included in the rent, and one parking space. Coin-Operated laundry in complex. Tenants to pay a full month's broker's rental fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 have any available units?
85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 have?
Some of 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 does offer parking.
Does 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 have a pool?
No, 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 have accessible units?
No, 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Chestnut Street, Unit 4 - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
