77 Thorndike

Located on Thorndike Street in Brookline, this massive 5 Bed/2 Bath duplex has everything you need! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, private porch, washer/dryer in unit, bonus dining room and parking available for rent on-site. Each bedroom is spacious enough for a queen sized bed, dresser and desk. The location is great for anyone looking for access to the B or C-line as well as the 66 bus. Situated less than .5 miles from Coolidge Corner, you can enjoy all the shops and restaurants in the area with ease!



Terms: One year lease