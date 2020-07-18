All apartments in Brookline
77 Thorndike

77 Thorndike Street · (617) 216-7290
Brookline
Coolidge Corner
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

77 Thorndike Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Located on Thorndike Street in Brookline, this massive 5 Bed/2 Bath duplex has everything you need! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, private porch, washer/dryer in unit, bonus dining room and parking available for rent on-site. Each bedroom is spacious enough for a queen sized bed, dresser and desk. The location is great for anyone looking for access to the B or C-line as well as the 66 bus. Situated less than .5 miles from Coolidge Corner, you can enjoy all the shops and restaurants in the area with ease!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Thorndike have any available units?
77 Thorndike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 77 Thorndike have?
Some of 77 Thorndike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Thorndike currently offering any rent specials?
77 Thorndike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Thorndike pet-friendly?
No, 77 Thorndike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 77 Thorndike offer parking?
Yes, 77 Thorndike offers parking.
Does 77 Thorndike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Thorndike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Thorndike have a pool?
No, 77 Thorndike does not have a pool.
Does 77 Thorndike have accessible units?
No, 77 Thorndike does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Thorndike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Thorndike has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Thorndike have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Thorndike does not have units with air conditioning.
