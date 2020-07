Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This unit is GORGEOUS!! Huge floor through 3 bed/2 bath near Dean Park in Brookline. Tiled baths, hardwood floors, large bedrooms and an amazing eat-in-kitchen fully stocked with granite and all the goodies, and two parking spaces included! Laundry in the unit and Central Air thru-out!!



