All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 66 Marshal St 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
66 Marshal St 6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

66 Marshal St 6

66 Marshal St · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

66 Marshal St, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.! - Property Id: 272076

Incredible opportunity on lower Beacon Street - 2 beds, laundry in unit, and PARKING included! Expansive open floor plan with large double exposure large windows and hardwood floors. Kitchen has been recently updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. French doors lead to one bedroom, with another in the back - a sunny private office room is also included. Updated bathroom and wide hallway make this space feel massive - perfect commuter location with easy access to Longwood, downtown, and Coolidge Corner on the weekends. Laundry in unit, PARKING included, and heat / hot water paid by landlord. Available 9/1, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272076
Property Id 272076

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5759055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Marshal St 6 have any available units?
66 Marshal St 6 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Marshal St 6 have?
Some of 66 Marshal St 6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Marshal St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
66 Marshal St 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Marshal St 6 pet-friendly?
No, 66 Marshal St 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 66 Marshal St 6 offer parking?
Yes, 66 Marshal St 6 does offer parking.
Does 66 Marshal St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Marshal St 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Marshal St 6 have a pool?
No, 66 Marshal St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 66 Marshal St 6 have accessible units?
No, 66 Marshal St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Marshal St 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Marshal St 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Marshal St 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Marshal St 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 66 Marshal St 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity