66 Marshal St 6

Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.!



Incredible opportunity on lower Beacon Street - 2 beds, laundry in unit, and PARKING included! Expansive open floor plan with large double exposure large windows and hardwood floors. Kitchen has been recently updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. French doors lead to one bedroom, with another in the back - a sunny private office room is also included. Updated bathroom and wide hallway make this space feel massive - perfect commuter location with easy access to Longwood, downtown, and Coolidge Corner on the weekends. Laundry in unit, PARKING included, and heat / hot water paid by landlord. Available 9/1, reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

