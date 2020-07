Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful apartment is on the 2nd floor of a modern condo building only 5 minutes from the heart of Coolidge Corner. It has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a modern galley kitchen equipped with granite countertops, dishwasher/disposal and breakfast bar. Heat and hot water are included in the price of the rent and parking may available for an additional cost per month.



For showings & further questions contact Samantha at Metro Realty Corp today!