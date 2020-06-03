All apartments in Brookline
Brookline, MA
6 Parkway Rd.
6 Parkway Rd.

6 Parkway Road · (617) 500-1282
Location

6 Parkway Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
JULY 1: Good value! Spacious second floor apartment with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Large living and dining room. Older but fully functional eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, separate pantry. Three good-sized bedrooms and ample closet space in the apartment, which has a circular layout that allows for enjoying the living area with no disturbance to the sleeping area. Heat and hot water included. Option to rent the apartment mostly furnished. Unbeatable location by the Longwood Medical Area--under 5 minutes on foot. Just a few minutes more to get to the Green Line Brookline Village (D) and Riverway (E), the 65 or 66 bus. Video of apartment is available on request and in-person showings are possible. Call David, 617-285-7496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Parkway Rd. have any available units?
6 Parkway Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 6 Parkway Rd. have?
Some of 6 Parkway Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Parkway Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Parkway Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Parkway Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Parkway Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6 Parkway Rd. offer parking?
No, 6 Parkway Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6 Parkway Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Parkway Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Parkway Rd. have a pool?
No, 6 Parkway Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Parkway Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6 Parkway Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Parkway Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Parkway Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Parkway Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Parkway Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
