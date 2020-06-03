6 Parkway Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

JULY 1: Good value! Spacious second floor apartment with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Large living and dining room. Older but fully functional eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, separate pantry. Three good-sized bedrooms and ample closet space in the apartment, which has a circular layout that allows for enjoying the living area with no disturbance to the sleeping area. Heat and hot water included. Option to rent the apartment mostly furnished. Unbeatable location by the Longwood Medical Area--under 5 minutes on foot. Just a few minutes more to get to the Green Line Brookline Village (D) and Riverway (E), the 65 or 66 bus. Video of apartment is available on request and in-person showings are possible. Call David, 617-285-7496