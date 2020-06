Amenities

GREAT 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN A COURTYARD BUILDING! RENT INCLUDED HEAT AND HOTWATER. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS,LOTS OF WINDOWS! EASY WALK TO COOLIDGE CORNER, WASHINGTON SQ, AND BROOKLINE VILLAGE. EASY COMMUTE TO LONGWOOD AND KENMORE SQ WITH THE 65 BUS OUTSIDE DOOR, C GREEN LINE IS LESS THEN 5 MIN WALK AND D GREENLINE 15 MIN WALK. CAT IS ALLOWED. WASHER IN COMPLEX.



Terms: One year lease