Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request* Spacious 4 bedroom unit on the top floor in a mid rise brick building in Roxbury. Great location! A park right across the street. Granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom. Beautiful walnut stained floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station.