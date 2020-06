Amenities

Renovated two bedroom, two full baths plus small bonus room for office. Tons of closets plus storage outside unit. Gorgeous kitchen w stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has plenty of closet space and en suite bath. Steps to everything in Washington Square. A rare August 1 availability- beat the September 1 craziness! Date flexible. Come have a look!



Terms: One year lease