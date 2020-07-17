All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

345 Harvard Avenue - B1X

345 Harvard Avenue · (617) 448-0910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
AVAILABLE 9/1 - Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment with ONE COVERED PARKING SPOT INCLUDED in the rent. This first floor/ground level unit has a separate private entrance with an open floor plan. Laminate hardwood floors throughout, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, marble bathroom and a large bedroom with California Closets. Heat and Hot water included in the rent. Electricity not included, Common Laundry Room, Bike Rack. Also, apartment comes with one storage locker. . Short distance to Harvard Square, close to the Charles River, Central Square, shops, restaurants and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X have any available units?
345 Harvard Avenue - B1X has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X have?
Some of 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X currently offering any rent specials?
345 Harvard Avenue - B1X is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X pet-friendly?
No, 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X offer parking?
Yes, 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X offers parking.
Does 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X have a pool?
No, 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X does not have a pool.
Does 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X have accessible units?
No, 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 345 Harvard Avenue - B1X has units with air conditioning.
