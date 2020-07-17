345 Harvard Avenue - B1X

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

AVAILABLE 9/1 - Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment with ONE COVERED PARKING SPOT INCLUDED in the rent. This first floor/ground level unit has a separate private entrance with an open floor plan. Laminate hardwood floors throughout, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, marble bathroom and a large bedroom with California Closets. Heat and Hot water included in the rent. Electricity not included, Common Laundry Room, Bike Rack. Also, apartment comes with one storage locker. . Short distance to Harvard Square, close to the Charles River, Central Square, shops, restaurants and so much more.