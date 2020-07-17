34 Addington Rd 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 nice 3 bed with outdoor space! - Property Id: 306517
We are now approaching the end of the rental season so if you are still needing to find a place, I can help you as we are seeing place rent and not much coming in.
*Easy access to Washington Sq. and everything it has to offer.
*Huge Apartment!
*High Ceilings.
*Oodles of Sun.
*Heat and hot water included in the rent.
*Oversized living room.
*Hardwood Floors Throughout.
*Laundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306517
Property Id 306517
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5879234)