34 Addington Rd 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 nice 3 bed with outdoor space! - Property Id: 306517



We are now approaching the end of the rental season so if you are still needing to find a place, I can help you as we are seeing place rent and not much coming in.



*Easy access to Washington Sq. and everything it has to offer.

*Huge Apartment!

*High Ceilings.

*Oodles of Sun.

*Heat and hot water included in the rent.

*Oversized living room.

*Hardwood Floors Throughout.

*Laundry.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306517

Property Id 306517



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5879234)