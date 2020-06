Amenities

Gorgeous, renovated one bedroom in Washington Square! The owner renovated the unit, removing a wall to create an open floor plan. Kitchen and bathroom were totally done over. Brand new fixtures and stainless appliances. Laundry and storage locker in basement. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Parking may be available nearby (possibly across the street) through another building. Parking is typically easy to find on craigslist. Available July 1st!



Terms: One year lease