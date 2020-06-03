305 Tappan St

Amenities

Move in SEPTEMBER 1st - there is no broker's fee, heat hot water are included and a well behaved cat is welcomed :) Large 2 bedroom with living room, dining room, 2 huge bedrooms with closets, large living room, tons of cabinets, great hardwood floors, nice balcony, laundry in the basement coin-operated, cat okay, the deposits are only 1st and last to move in, NO FEE! Save so much money! Located in Washington Square in Brookline, near the C line and the D line. Quick T ride to Allston, Brighton, Kenmore, Longwood medical, Fenway, Berklee, Northeastern, Back Bay, South End, Downtown, Midtown, Cambridge, Chinatown, Theater district, Government center, Cambridge, Hynes convention and Copley Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.