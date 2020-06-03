All apartments in Brookline
305 Tappan St

305 Tappan Street · (781) 243-5747
Location

305 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
media room
Move in SEPTEMBER 1st - there is no broker's fee, heat hot water are included and a well behaved cat is welcomed :) Large 2 bedroom with living room, dining room, 2 huge bedrooms with closets, large living room, tons of cabinets, great hardwood floors, nice balcony, laundry in the basement coin-operated, cat okay, the deposits are only 1st and last to move in, NO FEE! Save so much money! Located in Washington Square in Brookline, near the C line and the D line. Quick T ride to Allston, Brighton, Kenmore, Longwood medical, Fenway, Berklee, Northeastern, Back Bay, South End, Downtown, Midtown, Cambridge, Chinatown, Theater district, Government center, Cambridge, Hynes convention and Copley Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Tappan St have any available units?
305 Tappan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 305 Tappan St have?
Some of 305 Tappan St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Tappan St currently offering any rent specials?
305 Tappan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Tappan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Tappan St is pet friendly.
Does 305 Tappan St offer parking?
No, 305 Tappan St does not offer parking.
Does 305 Tappan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Tappan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Tappan St have a pool?
No, 305 Tappan St does not have a pool.
Does 305 Tappan St have accessible units?
No, 305 Tappan St does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Tappan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Tappan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Tappan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Tappan St does not have units with air conditioning.
